Stuart gets nattering to raise funds for dementia charity

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon will be getting chatty on Facebook for a 12 hour live ‘natterathon’ to raise vital funds for Dementia NI.

Stuart set up a Facebook group last year to combat loneliness and since then it has become a tightknit community, with ‘lives’ once a week when people can get together and have a chat.

Over the last year Stuart has also held fundraising drives and has collected stationery for local schools, as well as toiletries for the elderly at Christmas.

Now, to mark the first anniversary of the group, he is planning to go live for 12 hours and raise money for Dementia NI, a charity that is very close to his heart.

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon is inviting people to join him for a natter and raise money for Dementia NI. Pic credit: Contributed by Stuart Cahoon

You can join the private group or make a donation at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1050265346049176

“The Stuart Has A Natter Group started on March 8, 2024, originally on YouTube were it still can be found, but most activities are on Facebook now and that was down to the members choice,” Stuart explained.

"The group was started because after covid I found people had stopped communicating with each other and also a lot of people seemed to stay in an isolated state.

"The group will be running for a year on March 8, 2025 and has gone from two members to over 317.

"I go live once a week and we discuss a various area of topics from depression, addiction, and other issues.

"The group is also some people's connection to the outside world."

Following the support of the group and the success of his collections for schools and the elderly, Stuart decided to use the anniversary of the group to raise money for another good cause.

“On Saturday March 8 I am holding a ‘Natterathon’ were I and a few members will be going live in the group for 12 hours non-stop,” Stuart explained.

"There will be different topics discussed, members popping in for a chat, and hopefully I'll be relocating hosting the live from different locations.

"This will be a sponsored Natterthon and all money will be going to Dementia NI.

"I chose this charity as my father unfortunately has dementia and I can see the impact it can have on everyone involved.”

To find out how you can get involved and support the fundraising effort, email [email protected].