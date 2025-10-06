Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has endorsed a ‘footpaths are for people not parking’ social media campaign.

At September’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane put forward a motion, which stated: “That this council recognises that across our borough, pavement parking continues to create daily barriers, particularly for wheelchair users, blind and partially sighted people, older adults, and for pram and pushchair users.

“Although enforcement powers currently lie with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), we as a council have the power and responsibility to lead a cultural change through education, visibility, leadership, and strong messaging.

“This council, therefore, resolves to endorse #Don’tBlockthePath, a social media-only campaign, led by the role of council’s diversity ambassador with support from the Chief Executive and all elected members, to highlight the real-life impact of pavement parking, empower drivers to make respectful choices, [and] encourage civic pride and accessibility for all.”

Councillor Cara McShane proposed that council endorse ‘footpaths are for people not parking’, a campaign to curb pavement parking. CREDIT PIXABAY

Cllr McShane said that, as Council’s diversity ambassador, she would lead the campaign alongside the Chief Executive, Mayor, and Council’s communications manager.

She added: “In October [there will be] a six-to-eight-week social media-heavy campaign, and [we will] also include it within the citizens’ newsletter, just to highlight the barriers that face people with additional needs, for example from daily using of our pavements.

“As elected representatives all of us will receive complaints, of people parking on pavements and blocking access.

“It is particularly difficult for people in wheelchairs, who then are forced out on to busy loads and put themselves in danger because they can’t access the pavements."

Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock seconded the motion and said she had spoken with a number of blind and partially-sighted constituents who have had problems with pavement parking.

“This has been a particular issue for them as they use guide dogs and mobility aids to help them to navigate through our towns and villages,” she added. “So I welcome the motion and I’m happy to second it.”