Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

B0064, Bann Road, KILREA: Road closure from 500m west of Doneysheil Road to 750m qest of Doneysheil Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, November 16 as a precaution due to the possibility of sudden structural failure of wing wall on approach to bridge.﻿

Alternative route via:

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Diversion 1: B0064 Bann Road, B0070 Ballymaconnelly Road, B0062 Finvoy Road, B0066 Bann Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, A0054 Agivey Road, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

Diversion 2: B0064 Bann Road, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Clady Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Church Street roundabout, A0054 Church Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

A3002, Portstewart Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 20m north of 57 to across road to grass verge.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, October 8 until 4.30pm on Friday, October 10 to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿ Working hours on the Friday are from 09:30 - 15:00.

U3309, Ballyversal Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Cloyfin Road to Rectory Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Tuesday, October 7 for installation of BT duct.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3309 Rectory Road, C0093 Creamery Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, September 22 until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 6 at 5pm for culvert works.﻿

A0026, Newbridge Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Seacon Park junction to 450m northwest along Newbridge Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, October 7 for BT poling works.﻿

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Kilraughts Road to Knock Road.

Lane closure required from 9pm on Tuesday, October 7 until 6am on Friday, October 10 for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

U4100, Ballyportery Road, DUNLOY: Road closure from junction with Drones Road to junction with Ballyveely Road.

Road closure required from 1-5pm on Thursday, October 9rad for NIE tree cutting.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U4100 Ballyportery Road, A0044 Drones Road, U4101 Kilmandil Road, U4081 Ballyveely Road.

A0044, Drones Road, ARMOY: Lane closure from 200m north of junction with Frosses Road to 300m north of junction with Frosses Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-1pm on Thursday, October 9 for NIE tree cutting.﻿

A0044, Drones Road, ARMOY: Lane closure from Gracehill Road to Main Street.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, October 6 until 4.30pm on Thursday, October 16 to facilitate tree works.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from Curragh Road to Point Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, October 7 or fibre installation to customer’s house, No.474 Seacoast Road.﻿

U5107, Middlepark Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from junction with Gortaclee Road to junction with Culbidagh Court.

Road closure required from 9am on Thursday, October 9 until 5pm on Friday, October 10 or NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5107 Middlepark Road, U5107 Kilnadore Road, A5002 Coast Road, B0014 Ballyeamon Road.

A0006, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from 100m east of Drumrane Road to 100m west of Drumrane Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, October 6 for NIW testing.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GRAYSTEEL: Lane closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Sunday, October 5 for completion of works associated with NATP project.﻿