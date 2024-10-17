Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim councillors stood to observe a minute’s silence as a tribute to residents who have died recently.

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Monday evening, tributes were led by the Deputy Mayor, Ballymena Sinn Fein Councillor Bréanainn Lyness.

Councillor Lyness said: “Regrettably I have to report another fatality on our roads following a multi-vehicle accident on the A26 Crankill Road. On behalf of members, we offer our sincere condolences to the family concerned and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“I was saddened to learn of the recent death of Tommy Mahood, former PSNI Inspector, with Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team. On behalf of members, we offer our sincere condolences to Tommy’s wife and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

Retired PSNI Inspector Tommy Mahood, who died last month, was among those remembered during at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Photo: National World

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Ken Barr, a stalwart of Larne Lions Club. He was also involved with Radio Moyle, the Moyle Hospital broadcasting station and served as its chairman for a number of years.

“On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Mr Barr’s wife Dorothy and wider family circle.

“I was also saddened to hear of the death of Norman Turkington, husband of Ruth Turkington, who is a member of the board of the Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage initiative. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Ruth and the wider family circle.

“Finally members, I wish to extend sincere condolences to to our colleague Cllr Ian Friary on the recent death of his father. Our thoughts and support are with you Ian and your wider family circle at this very difficult time.” Cllr Friary is a Bannside Sinn Fein representative.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter