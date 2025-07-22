Former Cookstown firefighter Dessy O'Neill praised for his 'great dedication' by NI Fire & Rescue Service

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has paid tribute to the “great dedication” shown by former Cookstown firefighter Desmond ‘Dessy’ O’Neill, who has sadly died.

Mr O’Neill, who was in his early 80s, died peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital on Tuesday, July 15.

Born in Cookstown, he joined the local Fire Brigade in 1973 and served part time for 25 years becoming a sub-officer.

He was held in high regard by his colleagues and attended many major incidents that arose during the ‘Troubles.’

Mr O’Neill was also a caretaker at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown for 40 years.

In a statement the NIFRS said: “It is with great sadness that NIFRS have learned of the passing of Desmond (Dessy) O’Neill, retired Sub Officer, Cookstown Fire Station who passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening. Dessy served the Cookstown community and wider area with great dedication throughout his long career in the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade and remained deeply involved with the Cookstown Cadets Branch as a leader.”

After retiring from active firefighting he continued to be involved with the Mid Ulster Ex Firefighters Association both fundraising and taking part in safety events.

His Requiem Mass was held on Friday, July 18, in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown.

An online death notice states he is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Paul (Eileen) and daughter Collette (Paul), and a cherished grandfather of Eoin, Cara, Erin and Jack, brother of Gerry (Australia) and the late Moya O'Hare RIP. Sadly missed by his treasured nephews, nieces, friends, Cookstown firefighters and Mid Ulster Ex Firefighters.