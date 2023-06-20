Former Lisburn police chief is recognised by the King in his Birthday Honours

The former police District Commander for Lisburn, Darrin Jones, has received a King’s Police Medal in the recent King’s Birthday Honours.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones has over 30 years’ service and is currently the Belfast Area Co-ordinator and the service lead for Business Crime.

During his career he has held a number of positions including District Commander for Lisburn, Area Co-ordinator for Derry City and Strabane, and established many collaborative partnerships with a diverse range of organisations helping to build community confidence in policing.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Chief Superintendent Jones on his honour.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones. Pic Credit: PSNI

“I was delighted to see that Darrin Jones has been awarded the Kings Police Medal,” said Sir Jeffrey.

"I got to know Darrin very well when he was district commander of the PSNI in Lisburn and always found him to be a highly skilled and professional police officer.

"Darrin gained much respected across the community in Lisburn for the leadership that he provided during his time as district commander, and I offer my sincere congratulations to him on this much merited award.”

Chief Superintendent Jones was one of five police officers in Northern Ireland to receive recognition in the Birthday Honours.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan, who received a King’s Police Medal, has over 20 years’ service and is currently the District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Constable Valerie Robinson was also awarded a King’s Police Medal. In her current role she been responsible for planning and provided a critical role in organising policing operations for some of the largest and most complex events which have taken place across Northern Ireland.