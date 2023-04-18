Former Lurgan Mail photographer Charlie Cockcroft, who scooped many top awards for capturing some of the most iconic images of The Troubles, has died.

Mr Cockcroft, who lived in Lurgan, also worked for many years in the Belfast Telegraph.

He was regarded as one of the leading photographers of the era, capturing some of the most iconic photographs of The Troubles many of which were printed and shared across the world.

Charles Cockcroft when he received the Lough Neagh Sailing Club’s trophy for winning the Boxing Day Pursuit race. Mr Cockcroft was an award winning photographer who worked for the Lurgan Mail and later the Belfast Telegraph.

Invariably described as a gentleman, Charlie had a pleasant temperament and was highly regarded by all his colleagues.

Another of Mr Cockcroft’s passions was sailing and he was a member of Lough Neagh Sailing Club holding the position of Commodore for many years.

A regular at Kinnego Marina, he was a popular member of the club and attended many regattas and competitions.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club said: “The Commodore, Committee and Members of Lough Neagh Sailing Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Charles (Charlie) Cockcroft on Sunday 16th April. Charlie's funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Thursday 20th April in Queen Street Methodist Church, Lurgan.”

Nigel Sands of Sands Marine at Kinnego Marina said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Charlie's passing. Charlie was a true gentleman and we always enjoyed his company whilst out sailing or on his regular visits to the shop. Thoughts with the family circle at this sad time.”

Sadly his wife Marion pre-deceased him just over two years ago.

Mr Cockcroft died peacefully at hospital on April 16 this year, the much loved husband of the late Marion and beloved father of Dianne, Grace and Michael.

Family and friends are welcome at his late home, 5 Lizanne Park, Lurgan on Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 3pm - 8pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

