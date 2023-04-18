Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Former Lurgan Mail and award winning NI photographer Charlie Cockcroft, who snapped some of the most iconic images of The Troubles, has died

Former Lurgan Mail photographer Charlie Cockcroft, who scooped many top awards for capturing some of the most iconic images of The Troubles, has died.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

Mr Cockcroft, who lived in Lurgan, also worked for many years in the Belfast Telegraph.

He was regarded as one of the leading photographers of the era, capturing some of the most iconic photographs of The Troubles many of which were printed and shared across the world.

-

Most Popular
Charles Cockcroft when he received the Lough Neagh Sailing Club’s trophy for winning the Boxing Day Pursuit race. Mr Cockcroft was an award winning photographer who worked for the Lurgan Mail and later the Belfast Telegraph.Charles Cockcroft when he received the Lough Neagh Sailing Club’s trophy for winning the Boxing Day Pursuit race. Mr Cockcroft was an award winning photographer who worked for the Lurgan Mail and later the Belfast Telegraph.
Charles Cockcroft when he received the Lough Neagh Sailing Club’s trophy for winning the Boxing Day Pursuit race. Mr Cockcroft was an award winning photographer who worked for the Lurgan Mail and later the Belfast Telegraph.
Read More
Funeral to take place for tragic Glen Montgomery who died in road crash in Porta...

-

Invariably described as a gentleman, Charlie had a pleasant temperament and was highly regarded by all his colleagues.

Another of Mr Cockcroft’s passions was sailing and he was a member of Lough Neagh Sailing Club holding the position of Commodore for many years.

A regular at Kinnego Marina, he was a popular member of the club and attended many regattas and competitions.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club said: “The Commodore, Committee and Members of Lough Neagh Sailing Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Charles (Charlie) Cockcroft on Sunday 16th April. Charlie's funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Thursday 20th April in Queen Street Methodist Church, Lurgan.”

Nigel Sands of Sands Marine at Kinnego Marina said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Charlie's passing. Charlie was a true gentleman and we always enjoyed his company whilst out sailing or on his regular visits to the shop. Thoughts with the family circle at this sad time.”

Sadly his wife Marion pre-deceased him just over two years ago.

Mr Cockcroft died peacefully at hospital on April 16 this year, the much loved husband of the late Marion and beloved father of Dianne, Grace and Michael.

Family and friends are welcome at his late home, 5 Lizanne Park, Lurgan on Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 3pm - 8pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

His former colleagues at the Lurgan Mail and Portadown Times wish to send their deepest condolences to Charlie’s family and many friends at this very sad time.