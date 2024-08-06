Former Magherafelt biology teacher who taught with 'great zeal and wit' remembered by school and pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former science teacher who taught with "great zeal and wit" at Magherafelt High School for three decades, has sadly died.

John Lamont, who was in his 100th year, passed away peacefully in hospital.

In a tribute on social media, the High School said it was with "great sadness" that they learned of his death.

Mr Lamont taught biology at the Moneymore Road school, and was "an excellent teacher and a highly regarded colleague."

Mr John Lamont who taught at Magherafelt High School for over 30 years. Credit: Submitted

A funeral notice reads: "Mr John Lamont - July 25th 2024 in his 100th year, peacefully at hospital. Late of Larne, formerly of Ballymena, Ballyclare and Magherafelt. Beloved husband of the late Marie, devoted father of Margaret, Kathryn and the late Michael, father-in-law of Gerriet and much loved grandfather of Eve and Timothy. House private please.

"A Service will be held in Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ on Saturday 27th July at 10.00am followed by interment in Rashee Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Always loved and remembered by all the family circle."

Former pupils have been paying tribute to the popular teacher on social media, many describing him as "a brilliant teacher."

"I still talk about him to this day the best teacher ever. God be good to him," wrote a former pupil.

Another said: "My thoughts and prayers to Mr Lamont's family. Good teacher."

"Condolences to the family, fond memories of him," posted a former pupil.

"What a fantastic teacher he was. Used to climb over the fence to go and pay the coal man for him. Precious memories," recalled another.