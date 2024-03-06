Former Magherafelt councillor George Shiels was 'committed to helping others' in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Shiels MBE, who was in his 70s, died suddenly at his Maghera home on Monday.

Mr Shiels was first elected to Magherafelt District Council in 1997 until the reorganisation of local government in 2014.

He lost his seat in the 2019 council election but continued to take an interest in community activities.

Former Ulster Unionist Part Cllr George Shiels who has died.

In recent years he had sadly been battling illness.

In a tribute Ulster Unionst Party leader on Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson, said he was a hard working councillor.

He said: "I have known him all my political life, he was a hard working councillor and a strong, loyal Ulster Unionist. He was always willing to help people and was instrumental in securing numerous grants for local groups, including the Curragh Hall.

"George was an extremely intelligent man and very knowledgeable about the history of his area. He was also a great advocate of The Arts and often entertained audiences with his humorous stories and his own poetry.

"When the new Curragh Hall was built George introduced many new initiatives including afternoon tea dances and delivery of meals during Covid. So highly was he thought of in his community that a room in the hall was named after him.

"George’s health had been deteriorating for some time but it simply spurred him on to support the work being done for those with Parkinson’s disease.