Mr Close, who was 81 years of age, died peacefully at home on February 17, 2024.

Frankie is survived by his wife Doris, a well-known, retired hairdresser who had owned salons in Carrickfergus, Whitehead and Greenisland. He also leaves behind two daughters, Kerrie and Tracy, his eldest girl, Jacqueline, having predeceased him in November 2020.

Frances Joseph (Frankie) Close was born on November 18, 1942 in Larne; the second youngest of eight children - four boys and four girls - born to Susan and James Close.

Frances Joseph (Frankie) Close : 1942 - 2024. Photo submitted

His schooling was in McKenna Memorial School and on leaving there at 14 he began his working life in Kane’s Foundry as an apprentice fitter. He remained there for six years qualifying as a maintenance fitter working on heavy machines.

He went on to work in AEI in Larne, Courtalds in Carrickfergus and spent the greater part of his working life in the Mater Hospital, Belfast.

He met Doris Williams at a dance in what was then the Rhinka Dance Hall in 1963 and they were married in 1967. On their wedding day it was a busy ‘Last Saturday’ in Carrickfergus and Doris needed a police escort to get to St Nicholas’ Church.

Eldest daughter Jacqueline was born some three years later but tragically she would die just a few days before her 50th birthday in November 2020. Daughters Kerrie and Tracy arrived in March 74 and August 75 respectively.

Frankie and Doris on their wedding day in 1967. Photo submitted

Having lived for a spell in Derby, England, the family returned to Carrickfergus and Frankie secured work in the Mater Hospital where he stayed for 32 years retiring in 2008.

Frankie was a proud member of Fergus 900 Masonic Lodge and like everything he did, he took to it with gusto. He attended regularly, learned his ritual and it gave him a great circle of friends. He became the lodge’s Worshipful Master in 2004.

He was also a golf fanatic and a member of Carrick Golf Club since the early 1970s. Before going to bed in the morning after a nightshift he regularly played a swift nine holes. Moreover, he was one the longest serving members of the club’s Fergus Golfing Society and a proud former society captain.

At the age of 40, he also joined the Ramparts Fitness Suite in the Amphitheatre leisure centre and kept himself physically fit until medical ailments overcame him, and led to his death at the age of 81.

Frankie will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, grandson, sisters and wider family. Over 300 people attended his funeral before he was laid to rest in Victoria Cemetery.