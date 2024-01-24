Register
Former Magherafelt teacher switches career to become new TG4 weather presenter

A former teacher in Magherafelt has joined TG4's weather and continuity team creating an even more diverse panel.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 17:11 GMT
Caitríona Nic an tSaoir was raised bilingually by her parents in the rural community of Creggan, near Randalstown.

Singing, Irish dancing and attending annual Gaeltacht courses (Gael Linn-Machaire Rabhartaigh, Co Donegal) all contributed to her love for Irish language and culture.

An avid lover of GAA sports, she holds all-county and provincial medals in camogie and football with her club Kickhams Creggan.

Former Magherafelt teacher Caitríona Nic an tSaoir who has joined TG4’s weather and continuity team. Credit:Martina Regan.

Amongst her many interests, Caitríona also enjoys travelling and experiencing a range of cultures and cuisine.

Having qualified as a primary school teacher from St Mary’s University College Belfast, she spent two years teaching in the Middle East and travelling, before moving home to teach in Magherafelt (Gaelscoil an tSeanchaí, Co Derry) up until 2022.

During the pandemic, like many others, she was inspired to change career and joined the Communications Department in TG4 in 2022.

She recently completed a master’s in Management & Digital Business through the medium of Irish with DCU.

When TG4 announced it was recruiting for a panel of weather and continuity presenters, Caitríona saw this as an exciting opportunity to further develop her media skills and was delighted to be appointed.

She explained: “I would have grown up watching TG4 at home all the time, so this is a full circle moment to go from watching the shows and watching the likes of Cáitlín, Mairéad and Fiona on the weather never dreaming I’d present them to being on screen.”