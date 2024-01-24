Former Magherafelt teacher switches career to become new TG4 weather presenter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caitríona Nic an tSaoir was raised bilingually by her parents in the rural community of Creggan, near Randalstown.

Singing, Irish dancing and attending annual Gaeltacht courses (Gael Linn-Machaire Rabhartaigh, Co Donegal) all contributed to her love for Irish language and culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An avid lover of GAA sports, she holds all-county and provincial medals in camogie and football with her club Kickhams Creggan.

Former Magherafelt teacher Caitríona Nic an tSaoir who has joined TG4’s weather and continuity team. Credit:Martina Regan.

Amongst her many interests, Caitríona also enjoys travelling and experiencing a range of cultures and cuisine.

Having qualified as a primary school teacher from St Mary’s University College Belfast, she spent two years teaching in the Middle East and travelling, before moving home to teach in Magherafelt (Gaelscoil an tSeanchaí, Co Derry) up until 2022.

During the pandemic, like many others, she was inspired to change career and joined the Communications Department in TG4 in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She recently completed a master’s in Management & Digital Business through the medium of Irish with DCU.

When TG4 announced it was recruiting for a panel of weather and continuity presenters, Caitríona saw this as an exciting opportunity to further develop her media skills and was delighted to be appointed.