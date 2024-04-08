Former Rainey Endowed principal Robin Tughan will be ‘fondly remembered’ by many in Magherafelt community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Tughan from Mullaghboy Glen, Magherafelt, was headmaster of the school for 14 years between 1979 and 1993.

In a social media post the school said it was with “great sadness that the school learned of his death”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He will be fondly remembered by many in the local community and beyond. Amongst his memorable moments, Mr Tughan oversaw the Schools’ Cup success in Rugby in 1982 and the Ulster Junior Hockey Cup wins in 1983 and 1984,” it reads.

Former principal of Rainey Endowed School Mr Robin Tughan who has sadly died. Credit: Family/Garvin's Funeral Service

"The whole Rainey community extends its condolences to his family at this very sad time.”

As well as a dog lover, Mr Tughan was a keen photographer and travelled with his late wife, Jane, to many countries taking pictures as he went along.

One these trips was to Iceland and he shared the pictures of its stunning volcanic landscape and his memories of the visit with the Mid Ulster Mail some years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death announcement on Garvin’s Funeral Service website, states he was “a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend”.