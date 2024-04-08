Former Rainey Endowed principal Robin Tughan will be ‘fondly remembered’ by many in Magherafelt community
Mr Tughan from Mullaghboy Glen, Magherafelt, was headmaster of the school for 14 years between 1979 and 1993.
In a social media post the school said it was with “great sadness that the school learned of his death”.
“He will be fondly remembered by many in the local community and beyond. Amongst his memorable moments, Mr Tughan oversaw the Schools’ Cup success in Rugby in 1982 and the Ulster Junior Hockey Cup wins in 1983 and 1984,” it reads.
"The whole Rainey community extends its condolences to his family at this very sad time.”
As well as a dog lover, Mr Tughan was a keen photographer and travelled with his late wife, Jane, to many countries taking pictures as he went along.
One these trips was to Iceland and he shared the pictures of its stunning volcanic landscape and his memories of the visit with the Mid Ulster Mail some years ago.
A death announcement on Garvin’s Funeral Service website, states he was “a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend”.
It continutes: "Funeral service in St Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt, on Wednesday (April 10) at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Help For Heroes and The Dogs Trust payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service Donation’s A/c, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’ Psalm 23 v1.”