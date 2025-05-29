A former Ryobi boss who is at the helm of a manufacturing network has told of how he stepped away from a full-time executive role to help support his grandson.

David Watson is the Chair of the MTF ‘Making the Future’ Network, which champions the growth of advanced manufacturing and CleanTech in Mid and East Antrim.

His career began at 16 with an engineering apprenticeship, inspired by a school trip to a factory.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become Managing Director of Ryobi Aluminium Casting, having earned a Master's degree through part-time study and led the firm’s Carrickfergus plant through turbulent economic times.

David Watson, former Managing Director of Ryobi Aluminium Casting has been appointed Chair of the MTF ‘Making the Future’ Network. Photo: PAUL FAITH

“I think there’s a lot to be said for starting at 16 and learning from experienced people on the ground,” David said.

“But whether you’re an apprentice or a graduate, you’ve got to be willing to learn from those around you."

Under David’s leadership, Ryobi navigated the 2007/08 financial crisis by investing in skills and technology while expanding its customer base.

The company became a major supplier to the European automotive sector, with 80 percent of its output exported to Germany, France and the Czech Republic.

David with Thomas.

David retired officially in 2022, but remained as an advisor to Ryobi until December 2024.

Now 68, David’s decision to step away from full-time executive life was influenced by personal and family circumstances.

His grandson, Thomas (7), was born with Down Syndrome and underwent open-heart surgery as an infant.

“One of the reasons I stepped back at 65 was to work with Thomas and help him reach his full potential,” David said.

“Helping others reach their full potential is important to me and in my role as MTF Chair I want to encourage our businesses to give employment opportunities to those with disabilities or special educational needs.”

A former triathlete, David still swims and cycles regularly, and along with his family has raised considerable funds for Down Syndrome charities and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust in appreciation for the invaluable support they provided.

His community focus aligns naturally with MTF’s goals: to strengthen local industry, foster innovation and support sustainable business practices. “My priority as Chair is to meet as many member companies as possible and listen. We don’t want to second-guess what their challenges are – we want to hear directly how we can support them,” the Bangor native said.

With approximately 60 members, including 35 local companies and 25 public and private sector stakeholders, MTF is working to support companies in three strategic areas: skills, productivity and sustainability through CleanTech.

That support could come in many forms - from workforce development and technology adoption to peer collaboration and strategic planning.

The group is especially keen to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adapt to changing market demands and to position themselves competitively at home and abroad.

Environmental responsibility and energy efficiency are also high on MTF’s agenda.

As MTF looks to the future, David believes Northern Ireland’s manufacturing heritage provides a solid foundation - but it must be built upon with urgency.

“Manufacturing and engineering are in our DNA, but we can’t sit on our laurels,” he said. “Technology is moving fast and customers are becoming more discerning every year.

“We’ve got to embrace change and lead from the front.”