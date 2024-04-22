Former Tyrone man Barry McGovern 'overjoyed' at winning 'Mr International Shining Light' pageant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry McGovern says he plans to continue raising awareness about mental health issues and also domestic violence.

Last year the 44-year-old from Killyclogher came to prominence when he won the Shining Light National pageant.

He explained: “I have been part of the pageant community for 18 months and last April I entered Shining Light National Pageant 2023 and took the Mr Shining Light Title.

Barry McGovern who took home the first Mr International Shining Light title.

"The platform was all about raising awareness and funds for mental health. This year I entered the first ever Shining Light International Pageant and took home the first Mr International Shining Light Title which I will hold for two years.

"My platform this year will still be for mental health but as well, I want to raise awareness on domestic violence. After being in a coercive relationship when I needed help I found that the services was limited and my aim is to help raise awareness on this and try to make a difference in relation to getting better services through fundraising.”

Barry says he is “overjoyed” to have won as it enables him to raise awareness and fundraising for mental health charities across Northern Ireland.

"The pageant is open to everyone men, women and children of all ages and no matter who you are there is a place there for you to be a part of a great family of people who wish to raise the awareness on such causes.

"After my story going public on my previous experience of mental health and my sexual abuse I am delighted that this platform has given me the opportunity to help 109 men and women reach out who have been suffering in silence. This is very overwhelming for me as my aim was just to help one person though it has went far and beyond what I ever thought imaginable.”