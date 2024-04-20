Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking at last Tuesday’s (April 16) Environment Committee meeting of the local authority, Councillor John McNamee (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) asked: “In relation to the car-parking new app, are we having many issues around that? Is there maybe an issue with communication?”

The senior council officer replied: “Certainly there’s been a small number of complaints that we’ve had in terms of the changeover in the app from JustPark to RingGo.

“I think we have resolved most of them at this stage and we have put a wee bit of updated information on the council website just yesterday, so hopefully that will help a wee bit, but certainly we look at any further communication or any further updates that are needed to help inform users.”

Committee chair, Cllr Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) expressed some concerns in relation to the appeals system: “When we were in the old system people made the appeals to DfI, and I understand now that appeals for tickets is going to the company themselves.

“Have we any influence with the company that there’ll be a bit of leeway given at this particular time until people gets the app downloaded, or [become] fully aware that there’s a change in the app?

“Will the company consult with ourselves in relation to appeals going in regarding PCNs (Parking Charge Notices)?”

Lenient Approach

Mr Scullion replied: “Yes, there’s very regular engagement with the company and the wider consortium, and certainly we are taking a fairly lenient approach at this stage as part of the bedding-in process and as part of the transition, so they’re engaging with us around the PCNs and associated appeals, so that certainly will continue for another short while until it beds in.”

Mid Ulster District Council posted the following information on their website: “From April 1, car park users will notice changes in the council’s six pay and display car parks in the Mid Ulster area.

“Car park users who wish to use cashless parking will need to download the new RingGo app to their mobile phone. JustPark will no longer be functional in our car parks.

“Parking attendants will be wearing a blue uniform, however, their responsibilities and legal authority remain unchanged. The existing pay and display machines [for motorists wishing to pay using cash] will remain.

“Cashless parking provides a convenient alternative means to pay for car parking, as it requires no cash and you are not limited to the time you have paid, as you stop the app when you are ready to leave the car park.

“RingGo has an optional SMS text alert service with a charge of 15p per text message. If you do not wish to avail of this service, you need to disable the notifications on your account within the app.

“Car parking tariffs will remain unchanged and these are displayed in each of the pay and display car parks. At this point in time, the council has no plans to change the car-parking tariffs.

“Season parking tickets will continue to be available for all car parks, and any tickets already purchased will remain valid until the date of expiry.

“Season tickets offer a reduced parking rate for regular car park users (Monday to Friday only). They can be purchased on a monthly or quarterly basis by calling Marston Holdings Ltd on 0333 006 8351.”