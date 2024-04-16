Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This time round, however, the envisaged design was significantly scaled down, from 42 to 24 dwellings. The application was lodged by J. Aidan Kelly Ltd, Dungannon, on behalf of Mr and Mrs John Quinn, Coalisland Road, Dungannon.

Planning approval for 17 townhouses and 25 apartments had been granted as far back as November 2010, and renewed in April 2016 and May 2021. The revised design will only include 20 semi-detached houses and four detached dwellings.

One objector living in nearby Laurel View had expressed concerns regarding a potential loss of light and loss of privacy.

In their report, the planning officers addressed the objector’s concerns as follows: “The objector who lives at Laurel View is located adjacent to the northwestern point of the site.

"The separation distance building to building will be over 10 metres. As this distance is minimal, the agent has demonstrated on the plans that there will be a 1.8-metre closeboarded fence along the boundary line, as well as a 1.8-metre-high screen wall to aid privacy and give a sense of separation.

“The original plans were closer than this, however, the agent has submitted amended plans to increase separation distance to the maximum. It will also be an improvement on the previous approval which could still be developed.

“In consideration of overlooking or loss of privacy, due to the position of the wall and fence, as well as the addition of more planting, including mature trees, between the objector and the nearest dwelling, there will be no overlooking from ground-floor windows.

“The only window on the gable end facing the objector’s property is a small en-suite window which will cause minimal intrusion. With a wall-to-wall separation of over 10 metres and the position of a new fence and proposed trees along the boundary property, there will be minimal impact of overshadowing.

“The proposal is for 24 dwellings. The layout, landscaping and hard surface areas are considered acceptable.”