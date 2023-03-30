Police in Coleraine have issued a renewed appeal for information in relation to missing person Francis Calwell.

Francis (38) was reported missing from the Coleraine area on Saturday, March 18.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the PSNI said: “We believe that Francis went to the North Wales area having travelled from Dublin to Holyhead via the ferry. He may also have been intending to travel towards London or possibly further afield towards Sweden.

“Francis is described as medium build and approximately 6’ 4” and is bald. He also has a dark-coloured beard and brown eyes. With a noticeable scar on his left hand

Missing person Francis Calwell.

“He was last wearing black trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, white t-shirt and a black hoodie with a band 'Slipknot' logo on it and he would normally wear a beanie hat.”

Police are asking Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1275 of 18/03/23. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“In particular, if anyone has had any contact with Francis on or after 18th March and was on the ferry and remembers him, or have any information as to possible whereabouts for him, please contact police.”

