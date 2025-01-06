Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough can now avail of FREE crime prevention training looking at issues such as home security and scams.

The training, delivered by specialists from the Police Crime Prevention Academy and the local Crime Prevention Officer, will cover residential crime prevention.

Issues covered in the training will include why crime happens, theories and ten principles of crime prevention, appropriate security products for residential settings, carrying out a home security survey, cold calling and current scams.

The in-person training session takes place on Wednesday, January 15 from 10.30am to 1.30pm in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council offices, 66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine. Booking is essential and a place can be reserved by logging on to Eventbrite.

Online training will take place via MS Teams on Wednesday, January 22 from 6pm to 9pm. To book a place on the online session, go to Eventbrite. For further information email [email protected]