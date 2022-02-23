Freedom of Borough honour for Northern Ireland Hospice

The local authority is to confer the Freedom of the Borough on the charity which provides respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to patients across the province.

At the meeting in the Linen Suite at Mossley Mill on Monday (February 28), a motion brought by Glengormley Alliance Alderman Julian McGrath and seconded by party group leaders and Independent Councillor Michael Stewart, will be passed.

The motion reads: “This council confers the Freedom of the Borough on the Northern Ireland Hospice in recognition and appreciation of the exceptional and outstanding specialist palliative care service provided by the Hospice to people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and for the support provided to their families, within both the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey and in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Hospice, Somerton Road, Belfast. (Pic by Google).

The prestigious recognition has been conferred upon other community and sporting organisations and figures for four decades.

The Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey was conferred upon then four-time World Superbike Champion, Dr Jonathan Rea in 2019.

Dr Willie John McBride is a Freeman of the Borough having had the honour bestowed upon him in 1992.

Sir AP McCoy received the accolade in 2005.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed £35,000 sponsorship for the 21st anniversary of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice as part of a public art event.

The local authority will be an official supporter of ‘Elmer’s Big Trail’ anniversary event in Belfast before it is hosted in the borough.