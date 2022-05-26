Freedom of the Borough honour for NI Hospice

During the event at Theatre at The Mill the Northern Ireland Hospice’s staff were recognised for their dedication to delivering end of life palliative care, specialist rehabilitation and respite care.

The civic honour – which, historically, includes the right to drive sheep unimpeded in the town – is a symbolic gesture to pay homage to those who have contributed significantly to the borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, in keeping with the selfless ethos of the Northern Ireland Hospice, the staff and volunteers have chosen to bring the sheep to visit the patients for whom they care.

Heather Weir, Chief Executive of the NI Hospice accepts the Freedom of the Borough award on behalf of the charity from Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb wasn’t pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes when he said he was honoured to confer the prestigious award on such a deserving organisation.

Cllr Webb said: “The Northern Ireland Hospice provides tremendous support for patients and families during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

“The holistic approach to care wraps around the whole of the family and anyone who is affected. It is that support that makes the work of the Hospice unique.”

To mark the occasion, staff of the Hospice, which cares for babies, children and adults, were invited to the ceremony at the Theatre at The Mill, alongside Elected Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Freemen of the Borough and other celebrated guests for the momentous occasion.

Jack McCrystal (13) from Draperstown, Theo Walker (4) from Belfast and James McKinney (5) from Belfast joined Cllr Billy Webb, NI Hospice Chief Executive, Heather Weir and Hospice nurse Louise Devlin.

The NI Hospice staff follow in the footsteps of sporting stars including six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, jockey Sir AP McCoy OBE and rugby legend Dr Willie John McBride CBE on the council’s Roll of Honourable Freemen.

Heather Weir, Northern Ireland Hospice Chief Executive, said they felt “tremendously honoured” by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s decision to bestow the Freedom of the Borough on the organisation.

Heather said: “It is a celebration of all the amazing work that happens at Hospice every day by the incredible team involved in delivering our vital specialist palliative care services.

“It has been a difficult couple of years for us due to the Covid pandemic, but the team has risen to meet all the challenges they’ve faced and have gone above and beyond to provide the best care for our patients and their families.

“We are so proud of every individual at Hospice; every single person in this organisation plays an important role in ensuring we can keep delivering specialist care and support to local families when they need us most.”

At the council meeting on February 28 a motion was proposed by Ald Julian McGrath, seconded by Ald Philip Brett, Ald Mark Cosgrove, Cllr Neil Kelly, Cllr Noreen McClelland, Cllr Henry Cushinan and Cllr Michael Stewart; “This council confers the Freedom of the Borough on the Northern Ireland Hospice in recognition and appreciation of the exceptional and outstanding specialist palliative care service provided by the Hospice to people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and for the support provided to their families both in the Borough and in Northern Ireland”.

The Mayor also paid tribute to those who ensure that the charity functions.

The First Citizen added: “This work would not have been possible without the teams that deliver their services; health and social care professionals, both Hospice and community based, support staff, the retail team, supporters, ambassadors and the many hundreds of volunteers that give so generously of their time.

“Every person gives so much of themselves and has a special part to play in the celebration of life of every patient.

“The Northern Ireland Hospice make a real difference to not only the patients and families within our borough, but all across Northern Ireland, and is a truly worthy recipient of the highest honour within the gift of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

During the event, a NI Hospice video was shown, showcasing the nurses, estates team, chaplain, volunteers, fundraisers and others who play an important role in enabling the organisation to continue providing specialist palliative care.

Songs of Praise presenter Claire McCollum facilitated a Parents Panel, allowing families to share uplifting and interesting stories of their times at the hospice.

Music was also provided by the NI Hospice Ukulele Band, with local group Bello Duo performing the finale.