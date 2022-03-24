Friends Goodwill Music Festival is back and going live at Larne Market Yard

The three-day event will run May 6-8, with tickets now on sale for the Saturday evening session where Scottish songstress Eddi Reader will take to the stage.

Dublin rock band Hothouse Flowers are topping the bill and performing their much loved hits including ‘Don’t Go’ and ‘I Can See’. Also on the bill is Larne singer, Daisie Conway.

Advance tickets are discounted to £12 plus booking fee, available to buy on Eventbrite by searching for “Friends Goodwill”.

The festival kicks off on the Friday evening with an array of entertainment from singing to storytelling in some of the local eateries, followed by an family entertainment programme on Broadway on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will feature a full programme of entertainment for all ages and talented local music acts with no admission charge.

The main hall in the Market Yard will host the Cookery Theatre with four talented chefs, including Paula McIntyre.

