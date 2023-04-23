The funeral of Ben Gillis, who died following a road traffic collision in Richhill a week ago, is to be held today (Sunday, April 23), with mourners asked to wear football tops in his honour.

The 19-year-old Tandragee man – the “precious son” of Colin and Lynne – passed away in hospital on Wednesday after being seriously injured in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road last Sunday at around 5.30pm.

Tributes have been paid to the talented young footballer, who played for Portadown club Hanover.

A one-minute applause was held in honour of Ben after the referee blew his whistle to start Saturday’s match between Portadown FC and Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Ben Gillis.

“Everyone at Portadown Football Club was devastated to hear the news of the death of our young supporter Ben Gillis this week,” a spokesperson for Portadown FC said. “We remember Ben’s family and friends during this time and hope that this small gesture can bring them some comfort.”

And on Friday night, a minute’s silence was observed at the Mid Ulster Youth Cup final between Glenavon and Portadown U18s for Ben and also former Glenavon secretary Roy Marshall who passed away on April 16.

Ben has been described as “a valued member” of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Orchard Leisure Centre team in Armagh, where he worked as a leisure assistant.

A funeral service will be held this afternoon at 3pm in Ballymore Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Car parking will be available in Tandragee Primary School and Tandragee Junior High School.

A family notice said: “We would welcome all to attend the funeral and no formal dress required but an array of football tops is what Ben would have wanted.”

Ben’s family has requested no flowers, but donations in lieu can be made, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast c/o R Warnock, Funeral Director, 19 Forest Park, Markethill, BT60 1QS.

Ben was the second young man to pass away following separate road tragedies on Sunday, April 16.