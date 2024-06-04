Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With buddies barking in the summer sun and having a dip in the luxurious pool, it’s no wonder many of our doggie friends get so excited about going to The Dog Bark.

Lucky for the pooches that Lurgan man Brian Leathem swapped fixing up super yachts for the uber wealthy and returned, after 17 years in Holland, to build one of the most popular dog parks in the country.

Lurgan native Brian Leathem who returned from Holland after 17 years fixing yachts for the uber rich and set up his own business taking care of dogs. Brian, who owns The Dog Bark in Lurgan, Co Armagh, has plans to expand the dream across every county in Ireland.

Brian revealed: “When I came back from Holland things here had moved on, friends had moved on so I had plenty of time on my hands.”

He explained he got a little dog called Archie who just simply didn’t like wearing a lead. Brian went on a hunt for suitable places where his wee dog could go for a proper walk, somewhere he could run free. “I visited numerous dog parks around Belfast and Carrickfergus,” said Brian who finally decided he could build his own the Craigavon area.

"I bought a little welder in the summer of 2019 and started building the Dog Bark,” he said. Now with hundreds of dogs visiting each week, the Portadown Road venue has grown.

Swimming fun at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It now has four large pens, each with its own swimming pool, a special indoor shed with sofas for tired dogs and a fully automated dog wash.

It’s a community hub for dog loving mums and dads who can drop their much-loved pets off at Doggy Day Care or bring them for an hour of safe and clean exercise with lots of obstacles and fun activities.

Many users of The Dog Bark have been able to get back to work by sending their little dogs to day care. It has also helped home workers who sometimes need to run errands where dogs are not permitted or visit the doctor or hospital, all while feeling secure their much-loved pooch is being safely cared for.

Doggy Day Care at the Dog Bark has become an essential part of many dog owners lives in the wider Craigavon area. Once your pooch has been through the induction process, to see if they like it, and all the vaccinations are up to date, then its fun times with top class and expert staff.

Fully automated dog wash which even plays music while to clean up your pooch at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The Dog Bark also has puppy socialisation play sessions which is a great way for young pups to understand other dogs body language and learn how to behave and play appropriately.

Their Birthday Pawty’s are legendary with private hire for two hours, pawty decorations, pool pawty and a locally sourced, freshly baked dog birthday cake from Ringo Starbakes. Not bad for just £8 per dog.

Many doggy mums and dads enjoy a coffee and a natter in the Dog Bark’s well stocked coffee shop/reception. It's the hub where stories are swapped and exhausted pooches are collected. And there’s always something on like a pooch’s party of a special breed day. Plus they have three top class dog trainers for those who might need a little help walking on a lead.