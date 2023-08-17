An invite has been extended to residents from across the borough as the Whiteabbey Village Fair returns to Whiteabbey and Jordanstown Loughshore Park this August bank holiday weekend.

Commenting on the festivities, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Whiteabbey village will be full of hustle and bustle from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 26 and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, August 27, where there will be family fun activities, stalls to meander through and tasty treats to take your fancy!

"Be dazzled by the street and stage entertainment and let the kids have some fun, from crazy golf to Punch and Judy as well as the fabulous fun fair, you won’t want to miss out.“Jordanstown Loughshore Park will have an array of entertainment from 12pm to 5pm on Monday, August 28.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper is joined by Whiteabbey Business Association Representatives, Derek Kernoghan, Liz Walker and Darren Walker to promote the Whiteabbey Village Fair. (Contributed).

"Pack up your picnic and have a great day out with the ‘Inspire Me Frozen Show, Meet and Greet’, The Dynamos, Mama Mia tribute and ‘The Coves.’

"Children will be in their element with the many activities planned including the bubble bike, sensory play, amusements and bouncy castles.

"Please note, this is a ticketed event and we recommend you get your tickets early. Tickets are free with a £1.25 booking fee. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charities.”Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “Enjoy a great day out with all of the family and soak up the atmosphere at this year’s Whiteabbey Village Fair.