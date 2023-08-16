The Belfast-bound carriageway will be closed overnight between the Dargan Road and York Crescent every night until September 18 to facilitate NI Water works.

Commenting on the programme of works, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the A2 Shore Road (Belfast-bound) from its junction with Dargan Road to its junction with York Crescent will be closed to traffic from 11pm to 6am each night commencing on Wednesday, August 16 to Monday, September 18 for works by NI Water.