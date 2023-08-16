Register
Diversions in place during Shore Road closures

Motorists are advised that a series of closures will commence on a section of the Shore Road in north Belfast tonight (Wednesday, August 16).
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The Belfast-bound carriageway will be closed overnight between the Dargan Road and York Crescent every night until September 18 to facilitate NI Water works.

Commenting on the programme of works, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the A2 Shore Road (Belfast-bound) from its junction with Dargan Road to its junction with York Crescent will be closed to traffic from 11pm to 6am each night commencing on Wednesday, August 16 to Monday, September 18 for works by NI Water.

"A diversion will be in place via A2 Shore Road - Dargan Road - Fortwilliam Park - Dargan Road - A2 Shore Road - Fortwilliam Park - A6 Antrim Road - B501 Limestone Road.

"Allow extra time for your journey in this area at these times.”

