The Master McGrath Festival in Lurgan has been postponed as organisers blame unforeseen circumstances and funding constraints.

The Festival, which has been running for several years and attracts around 2,000 people to its venue at Brownlow House, was due to take place on May 23 and 24th this year.

With Flash Harry, The Luke Combs Experience and the Paul Weller Experience on the billboards, it has been a huge disappointment for fans.

Earlier this year Flash Harry postponed its farewell tour sadly due to illness.

In a statement the organisers of the Master McGrath Festival said: "The Master McGrath Festival, a rare independent festival in today's market, is managed by a small, dedicated volunteer team who share your passion for live music and the strong community fostered by our loyal annual attendees.

"Regrettably, unforeseen health concerns, funding constraints, and escalating production costs have rendered this year's planned weekend event unfeasible.”

Despite hard work by the volunteers to resolve issues, they were left with ‘no option but to reschedule the festival’.

It will now take place on the 22nd and 23rd May 2026. All tickets have been transferred to the new date. Ticket holders will be contacted with the option to keep their tickets for 2026, at no additional cost, or receive a full refund.

"Our volunteers are deeply disappointed by this necessary action, and we trust you appreciate the careful consideration given to this decision.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we believe this decision was necessary to secure the festival's future.

"We genuinely appreciate your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to a bigger and better festival in 2026.”