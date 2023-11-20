Funding page for children of Markethill crash which claimed three victims raises more than £60k within hours
Patrick and Ciera Grimley died after a crash on the Gosford Road near Markethill in the early hours of Saturday November 4. Patrick died in the crash while Mrs Grimley died seven days after her husband. Family friend Ciara McElvanna also died from injuries sustained in the crash. They had been returning home after celebrating Mr Grimley’s 40th birthday.
The Grimley’s leave behind three children Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. As family and community rally round to support these young children in their time of grief and loss, a GoFundMe page has been set up to also help.
Lorraine Grimley, who organised the fundraiser said: “Hi everyone, anyone reading this probably knows of the tragedy that has fell on the Grimley children recently. A family outing celebrating Patrick’s 40th birthday ended in tragedy and three children have been left without their parents and another family without their beautiful mother. This tragedy has plunged us all in grief and hopeless as to how to help them. This is the only practical thing we can do.
"Any money raised will be used for the children to assist them in their practical day to day needs. If you can help please do so and if you can’t please keep these children in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Grimley and McElvanna families are held in very high esteem in the Madden area where both were deeply involved in the local GAA club. Ciara McElvanna, who is orginally from the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, was the mother of four children. Their father Kevin survived the crash though was injured. The nurse, who worked in Craigavon Area Hospital, had moved to the Madden area when she married former GAA All Ireland champion Dr Kevin McElvanna and became a ‘Madden mum’ working tirelessly in her adopted community.
The families and community in the Madden and wider Armagh area have been in shock and grief since the terrible incident and this is one way to help those who have lost.