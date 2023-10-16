Funding secured for Templepatrick Orange Hall renovations
South Antrim DUP MLA Trevor Clarke has announced that £10,000 has been secured for renovations of Templepatrick Orange Hall through a combined effort of his office and party colleague, Paul Girvan MP.
Commenting on the announcement, the South Antrim MLA said: “In the 100th anniversary year of the hall, I cannot think of a better present.
"Orange Halls are a vital resource for our rural towns and villages and improvement of these facilities will be of great benefit to the local community in Templepatrick.
"As part of our continuing support for the Orange Community, we are proud to say that this is the third Orange Hall that we have secured funding for this year, with a number of others currently progressing through the application stage.”
He added: “If your lodge, community group or organisation is interested in finding out more information about funding opportunities, please make contact with my office.”