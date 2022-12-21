A fundraiser, set up to help the family of Lurgan man Odhran O'Neill who died kayaking in Thailand at the weekend, has reached more than £14k in one day.

Mr O’Neill, who was aged just 22, was on holiday when he disappeared while kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.

His heartbroken family have enlisted the aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to help return his body to Lurgan.

Advertisement

Odhran was an extremely popular young man and the outpouring of grief since his death was announced has been palpable across his home town.

Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan who died tragically while kayaking in Thailand.

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

-

A family friend has set up an online GoFundMe page in order to help the family through this crisis, and just days before Christmas, the community has rallied around to help out.

Bebhionn Hardy said: “We're hoping to raise money for the O'Neill family after the sad loss of their son Odhran who passed away in a tragic accident abroad.

"Any donations would be more than appreciated to try and support the O'Neill family through this devastating time.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Forever 22.”

After just one day the funding page passed its goal and sits over £14,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile St Peters GAC Lurgan has urged everyone to help Odhran’s family with the fundraiser.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the committee said: “The Committees and Members of St Peter’s CLG, An Lorgain, deeply regret the tragic death of Odhran, beloved grandson of our past player Bertie (RIP) from the 1951 championship winning team and his dear wife Olive; much loved nephew of Life Members, Colin and Raymond (Billy) and our under-15 Coach David (O’Dowd) and cousin of our Senior Player, Jude.

"We wish to offer our sincere condolences to Odhran’s parents, Maurice and Claire, his sister Michaela, and the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd circle of family and friends. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.