Fundraiser for Maghera family who lost everything in Christmas house fire nears £90k
The Gofundme - which has raised more than £81,000 to date - was launched by Ellen Crozier to assist the McErlean family.
Ellen posted: "On Christmas morning, The McErlean family from Maghera experienced their third unimaginable tragedy, their world was turned upside down when a devastating fire completely destroyed their home, beyond repair.
"Thankfully, Colette and her son’s Oisin and Conleth are safe, but have lost absolutely everything – cherished memories of loved ones, personal belongings, and the place they called home.
"The McErlean family have been no stranger to heartache in their lives. What was a family of five, sadly became a family of three in a short space of time.
“The family lost their father and husband Joe 90, who passed away suddenly.
“Their brother and son Paddy was then killed in a tragic accident, aged 14.
“Unfortunately, Oisin and Conleth’s mother Colette has been suffering ill-health the past number of years and now possibly requires 24/7 care.
“As the family begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives, they desperately need support. The financial burden of replacing belongings, securing long term housing and starting from scratch is overwhelming.
We realise this is a financially challenging time of year for many. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping the family get back on their feet.
Thank you in advance.”
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service say four appliances, an aerial appliance and a water tanker were sent in response to a call received at shortly after 8am on Christmas morning relating to a fire at a property in Craigmore Road area of Maghera.
A spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, two jets and the aerial appliances to extinguish the fire.
"Three casualties were out of the property prior to the arrival of Firefighters and they were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"Firefighters left the scene at 11.04am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental."