Fundraiser is a runaway success for Julie

Julie Marshall, a Finance Officer at Abbeyfield and Wesley, had called on its residents’ families, friends and the general public to support her

‘Run Around the Houses’ - a lengthy coastal route from Donaghadee to Carrickfergus - and she wasn’t disappointed.

Not only was she cheered on as she made her way around Abbeyfield and Wesley’s properties - running from Abbeyfield’s Barnagh Close property in Donaghadee to its Wesley Court site in Carrickfergus - in a bid to raise funds for the Breath of Fresh Air programme, but she also received donations for her cause.

Julie started her run on Friday at 9:02am in Donaghadee and finished at 17:11pm at Wesley Court in Carrickfergus which included stops at all of Abbeyfield & Wesley’s houses along the route.

Donations raised to date, from Just Giving and direct donations, are £2,393.

The Breath of Fresh Air programme sees the home provider create lovingly nurtured outdoor spaces, beautifully crafted and populated with flora and fauna that support the wellbeing of older people residing at Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association’s sites here.

It has already launched outdoor spaces at its Carrickfergus, Lurgan and east Belfast sites among others, where it transformed unused spaces into community gardens.

Paths, flowers and vegetables as well as seating areas encourage residents to spend time outdoors to boost their mental and physical well-being as well as supporting immunity strength and promoting good sleep habits.

More financial support is needed to roll the initiative out to other properties however, which prompted Julie to undertake the huge challenge of running 41 miles.

Her path saw her pass 11 Abbeyfield and Wesley properties with a fundraising target of £5,000 and there’s still time to give via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abbeyfield-wesley

Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association manages supported, sheltered houses in Ballycastle, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor, Donaghadee, Downpatrick, Greenisland, Holywood, Lurgan, Newtownabbey and Portstewart. In addition, the charity also runs Palmerston residential dementia care home in East Belfast and three sheltered schemes in Carrickfergus, Newtownabbey and Belfast.

For further information on Abbeyfield and Wesley check out www.abbeyfieldandwesley.org.uk

The gang's all here: Abbeyfield & Wesley colleagues, Wesley Court residents, family and friends - and a Gary Barlow cut out, specially for Julie who is a massive fan - all came together to celebrate Julie's success in completing her 41 mile challenge run.

Abbeyfield & Wesley's HR Manager Brooke Cameron, who joined Julie on the route from Palmerston Care Home in east Belfast all the way to Wesley Court, Carrickfergus.

Julie's grandmother Margaret Lyle, a local Carrick resident, was there to congratulate Julie on her fantastic achievement.

Proud daughter Katie Marshall was waiting at Wesley Court to cheer mum Julie over the finish line