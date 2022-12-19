Fundraiser to help family of Lurgan man Odhran O'Neill who died kayaking in Thailand

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of Lurgan man Odhran O'Neill who died kayaking in Thailand at the weekend.

Mr O’Neill, who was aged just 22, was on holiday when he disappeared while kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.

His heartbroken family have enlisted the aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to help return his body to Lurgan.

Advertisement

-

Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan who died tragically while kayaking in Thailand.

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

A family friend has set up an online GoFundMe page in order to help the family through this crisis, just days before Christmas.

Bebhionn Hardy said: “We're hoping to raise money for the O'Neill family after the sad loss of their son Odhran who passed away in a tragic accident abroad.

"Any donations would be more than appreciated to try and support the O'Neill family through this devastating time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Forever 22.”

Advertisement