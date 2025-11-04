The Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project is embarking on a fundraising campaign to develop their plans to conserve and bring home the last Carrick-built ship.

The ship, named the Result, was built in 1893 by renowned Carrickfergus shipbuilder, Paul Rodgers.

Her long career at sea saw her carry a variety of cargoes around the coasts of Britain, Ireland and to the continent, providing an important lifeline to coastal communities in both peace and wartime.

The Result also saw action during WWI as a Royal Navy Q-Ship with hidden weaponry used to lure in and attack German U-Boats. Later, in the 1950s, she even starred in a film.

Image of Result at sea. Photo courtesy of National Museums NI, Ulster Transport Museum Collection

Today, the Result is on open air display at the Ulster Transport Museum, and the project aims to restore the vessel and bring her back to Carrickfergus as a heritage attraction and community events hub.

Historian and Project Director Christopher Kenny explains: “We could easily fill the large cargo hold space on-board with a permanent museum; however, this would not encourage people to regularly revisit or maximise her potential to serve the local community. Instead our bold vision would see her become a flexible space with a changing series of living history experiences, tours, displays and cultural events benefiting both visitors and locals alike.

"The income from these events would better cover her long term maintenance, safeguarding the historic ship for future generations.”

The vessel was acquired in 1970 by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display. Photo: Helena McManus

The Result's fascinating history as a ship built in Victorian Carrick, coastal schooner, and Q-Ship would be at the forefront of the attraction on board the vessel.

Following the recent granting of charitable status, the project is now appealing to the public to help raise funds for the necessary vessel conservation, transport logistics surveys, and enabling works.

Since the Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project was launched in July 2024 it has been engaged in discussions with the Result’s owners National Museums NI, and Mid East Antrim Borough Council.

Alongside these efforts the project team have been continuing to raise awareness of the Result’s history and potential with the local community through talks, social media, and a series of drop-in sessions earlier this year.

The project’s website has also been updated and enhanced to allow the public to discover more of the ship’s story, especially her war service, and to find out how they can support the project.

