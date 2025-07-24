Proposals to restore the tall ship Result and relocate it to Carrickfergus are gathering momentum after the company behind the project was granted charitable status.

Result is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrick’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845-1893.

The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different British, Irish and Continental ports during her long career at sea.

Image of Result at sea. Photo courtesy of National Museums NI, Ulster Transport Museum Collection

The vessel was acquired in 1970 by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.

Earlier in 2025, Result Carrickfergus Limited held series of drop-in sessions, inviting the local community to engage with the project and to find out more about the iconic ship and Carrick shipyard.

In a social media update on July 23, the company thanked everyone who had supported the project this far. “After some great momentum earlier this year it may seem publicly that we have slowed down in recent months,” the post read.

"[However] behind the scenes work has continued and crucially we have been waiting for our registration as a charity to be approved. Thankfully at long last this has come through from the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.

“Our charity number will now allow us to begin major fundraising and to apply for grants for the necessary surveys and studies we need to get the project truly started.”

