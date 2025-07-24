Tall Ship Result: charitable status granted to company behind proposals for Carrickfergus-built vessel
Not-for-profit organisation, Result Carrickfergus Limited first outlined plans in August 2024 to fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue.
Result is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrick’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845-1893.
The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different British, Irish and Continental ports during her long career at sea.
The vessel was acquired in 1970 by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.
Earlier in 2025, Result Carrickfergus Limited held series of drop-in sessions, inviting the local community to engage with the project and to find out more about the iconic ship and Carrick shipyard.
In a social media update on July 23, the company thanked everyone who had supported the project this far. “After some great momentum earlier this year it may seem publicly that we have slowed down in recent months,” the post read.
"[However] behind the scenes work has continued and crucially we have been waiting for our registration as a charity to be approved. Thankfully at long last this has come through from the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.
“Our charity number will now allow us to begin major fundraising and to apply for grants for the necessary surveys and studies we need to get the project truly started.”