Tall Ship Result: community invited to drop-in sessions in Carrickfergus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Result is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrick’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845-1893.
The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different British, Irish and Continental ports during her long career at sea.
The vessel was acquired in 1970 by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.
Plans to “fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue” were first outlined in August 2024 by not-for-profit company, Result Carrickfergus Limited.
The organisation is now inviting the local community to contribute and to hear more about the proposals during a series of ‘drop-in’ information sessions.
The events will also allow people to discover the fascinating stories of the Result and Carrick Shipyard, and to take a close look at original artefacts and pictures.
In a statement, Result Carrickfergus Ltd said: “The company directors are proud of the town’s rich maritime history and believe this project offers our community a chance to pay tribute to our heritage.
“We invite all in the local community to come and engage with the project through our series of drop-in sessions. These will be held in the Carrickfergus pop-up shop at 2 Joymount, across from the Town Hall, on select dates.
"Two opportunities will also be offered to attend an illustrated talk on Result’s unique story by local historian, Christopher Kenny. More information on the project and upcoming ‘drop-in sessions’ can be found on the website and social media channels of the Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project.”
The drop-in sessions will take place on the following dates:
- Thursday, January 30 from 10am - 1pm;
- Friday, January 31 from 10am - 1pm;
- Saturday, February 1 from 9am - 4pm;
- Sunday, February 2 from 11am - 3pm (illustrated history talk 'The Last Carrick Built Ship' at 12:30pm);
- Saturday, February 8 from 9am - 4pm (illustrated history talk 'The Last Carrick Built Ship' at 12:30pm).