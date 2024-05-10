Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown mother-of-six facing treatment for aggressive breast cancer has vowed to stay strong for her family.

Caroline Leckey was given the devastating news on March 13 that cancer had been detected after she attended her yearly mammogram.

Further tests revealed triple negative ductal cancer leading Caroline to be told she required a mastectomy, chemotherapy, possibly radiotherapy and more surgery to follow.

The diagnosis has been a shock for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service worker who is stationed at Craigavon and Banbridge and also works bank shifts for South Central Ambulance Service.

Caroline Leckey.

However, Caroline has vowed to try to keep as positive as she can on her cancer journey.

"I have a battle ahead which I am going to give my best shot. I want to live for me and my children. And kick this cancer in the …….x,” she said.

Caroline, who has lived in Portadown for 17 years, is originally from Tooreen, Moyard in Co Galway. A lifelong friend Mary Faherty from her native county has set up a gofundme fundraising page – Carrie’s Circle of Support – which she hopes will help make life a little easier for Caroline and her family.

Mary described Caroline’s diagnosis as “a hammer blow”.

“Her yearly mammogram last year showed nothing and at the time of diagnosis two months ago Caroline felt fit and healthy and had recovered well from a hysterectomy last year.

"Both of Caroline’s grannies and her mum passed away from breast cancer but even so she wasn’t eligible for genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.

"Caroline is unsure at the moment what the future holds but will obviously not be working for some time. It would mean so much if you could offer support and help alleviate the financial burden that accompanies such times. Donations will help Caroline focus on getting through whatever treatment lies ahead.