Fundraising event for NI Air Ambulance in memory of scrambler crash victim Ryan Speirs

A fundraising 'car cruise' is taking place in memory of Magherafelt man Ryan Speirs, who died in a tragic scrambler accident, with the proceeds going to the air ambulance charity.

Ryan was just 24 when he died following the accident at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, on August 13 last year.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) was tasked and Ryan was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries.

The ‘car cruise’ event - which takes place on the first anniversary of Ryan's death - is being organised by his godmother, Jolene.

Ryan Spiers who died in a scrambler accident on August 13 2022. A fundraising car cruise with proceeds going to the air ambulance charity will take place on the first anniversary of his death.

She said: “Ryan was taken from us all way to soon and our family is beyond broken hearted, there is just no words to express how much he is missed by everyone who loved him, had the pleasure to have known him or met him.

"My goal is to raise as much money as possible for The Air Ambulance NI whilst keeping Ryan’s memory alive. The car cruise will be led by Ryan’s beloved car itself, which he cleaned, shined and slicked on a daily basis.

"All donations are greatly appreciated, no matter how big or small for this fantastic charity who attended the scene of Ryan’s accident.”

The ‘car cruise’ will go from Drummullan at 1.30pm from St Malachy's and St Joseph's Chapel Carpark, Moneyhaw Road, Drummullan.

Those interested can simply turn up on the day and pay on admission (all money will go directly to Air Ambulance NI), you can follow 'car cruise in memory of Ryan Speirs' facebook page for updates and information.

Donations can also be made on the Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CarCruiseRyanSpeirs

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, added: “Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family, friends and loved one's as they approach the first anniversary of his death.

"We realise this will be a very difficult time for them and we are humbled that they have decided to organise this event to help others.