Funeral arrangements for Co Tyrone man tragically knocked down in Dungannon

The funeral of the Dungannon man who sadly died in a collision with a vehicle in the town on Friday evening, will take place later this week.

Edmund 'Ned' Hughes from Fairmount Park, passed away from his injuries in hospital following the single-vehicle accident at John Street around 6.30pm.

According to a death notice on ‘Funeral Times’ his remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Dungannon, for 6pm on Thursday (December 26) for overnight repose.

"Requiem Mass on Friday 27th December at 10am. Followed by cremation at 1pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy," the notice reads.

Funeral arrangements for Mr Edmund 'Ned' Hughes. Credit: Supplied

"Loving father of Brian (Gemma), dear grandfather of Kale, Shania, Tiyah, Naoise and Millie and brother of the late Malcom R.I.P."

The PSNI are investigating the collision.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries," said a spokesperson.

Sinn Féin Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death.

He said: “My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any information, to bring it forward to the police to assist with their investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking incident for the local community, and I know the people of Dungannon will rally around to support all those affected."