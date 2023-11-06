At a Craigavon football club members are praying for ‘our coaches and their wider family circle’ whose family members were involved in a serious road crash on Saturday morning in which one man died.

Nine ambulance crews were sent to the scene on the Gosford Road, Markethill and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Tributes have been paid to Patrick Grimley from Madden village in Co Armagh who was killed following a four-vehicle road traffic collision on Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am on Saturday morning.

The four-vehicle crash, which happened at around 1.20am on Saturday morning, claimed the life of popular Madden man Patrick Grimley, a married father of three, who was with his wife and friends and returning home in a taxi minivan from a night out in Dundalk after celebrating his 40th birthday.

His wife Ciera remains in hospital. Her sister said on Facebook: “Please can we all keep my sister Ciera Grimley in your thoughts and prayers tonight... she is still critically ill in ICU and we pray she pulls through and keeps fighting. A long road ahead.”

Oxford Sunnyside FC, based in Craigavon said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our coaches and their wider family circle who’s family members have been involved in the serious accident in Markethill early this morning.”

Mr Grimley was the secretary of Madden Raparees GAA club, which described his sudden death as a "huge loss".

The former GAA player had been with the club for the past five years and was its public relations officer.

A statement on the club's Facebook page paid tribute to Mr Grimley as "a brilliant family man". "His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also. Our thoughts are also with all those injured in last night's accident, and we ask you to keep them all in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days." Mr Grimley's brother Niall plays senior football for Armagh.

Armagh GAA also paid tribute to Patrick Grimley, describing him as an ‘esteemed TV commentator’.

"The wider GAA community is deeply shocked and saddened following the tragic and sudden death of Paddy," said Armagh GAA's chairman Paul McArdle. "This is absolutely devastating news for any family and I extend my sincere condolences to the Grimley family and the people of Madden, who I know are completely numbed by this tragedy.

"Paddy was true gael who worked tirelessly as Madden club secretary and an esteemed commentator on Armagh TV. We will continue to keep the family and those who were injured in our prayers during this difficult time."

This morning Mr Grimley’s funeral arrangements have been released by his family. His remains will leave his late residence 21a Kilcreevy Road Armagh BT60 3NA on Wednesday to arrive at St Joseph's Church Madden for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery