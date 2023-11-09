Co Armagh girl Ciara McElvanna, aged 44, who lost her fight for life after a tragic crash last weekend which claimed the life of her friend and neighbour Patrick Grimley, is to have her funeral Mass in her adopted Madden.

A nurse and mother of four young children Mrs McElvanna, who is married to GAA star Dr Kevin McElvanna and consultant at Craigavon Hospital, died yesterday peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Mrs McElvanna, née Haddock, who lived in Kilcreevy, Madden, is originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Ciara was one of a number of friends with Patrick Grimley celebrating his 40th birthday and were returning home in a minibus taxi. Mr Grimley died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. His wife Ciera remains critically ill in hospital. Two men are also being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Ciara’s remains will be reposing at her late residence 69 Kilcreevy Road, Madden. Co Armagh from 4pm today until removal on Saturday 11th November 2023 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Madden at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please note wake times: Thursday 4pm until 11pm, Friday 11am until 11pm and on Saturday morning house private for family and close friends.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a woman has sadly died following a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Markethill on Saturday morning, 4th November.

"Ciara McElvanna, who was 44, and from the Armagh area, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she passed away on Wednesday 8th November.“The collision occurred on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am. Two men and one woman remain in hospital at this time receiving medical treatment,” said the PSNI.

"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23.”

Madden Reparees Cathaoirleach, Paddy Woods said: “It is with immense sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of our esteemed club member Ciara McElvanna.

"Ciara was a loving and caring wife and mummy who along with Kevin supported their four children in all their hobbies and interests – with many evenings spent dashing between pitches throughout the county.

"Ciara was heavily involved in our club coaching underage teams in both Football and Camogie. Ciara relished her time selling tickets and fundraising over the past year for our club development draw. She will be greatly missed within our club and community by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

"We offer prayers and support to Ciara’s beloved husband Kevin, children Niamh, Claire, Dara and Aoife, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cailin, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna and the wider McElvanna and Haddock families.

"Our thoughts remain with all those injured in last week’s accident and we ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

TírnanÓg GFC in Portadown said: “The committee and members of Tír na nÓg CLG offer their deepest sympathy to our members Roisín and John Haddock on the death of their beloved daughter Ciara. We tender our condolences to Roisín and John, Ciara’s husband Kevin, children Niamh, Claire, Dara, Aoife and the wider McElvanna and Haddock families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with fellow Gaels at Madden Raparees who are enduring the most tragic of times. We would ask all Gaels to keep Ciara and Paddy, their families and those continuing to recover in their prayers.”

Craigavon City Football Club said: “The committee of Craigavon City would like to send our sincere condolences to the Haddock and McElvanna family on the death of Ciara. It is completely heart breaking to hear about Ciara’s passing. We think about our former manager and player Barrie Cochrane and Eamon Kelly and their partners who are Ciara’s sisters. We pray that you and your families get the strength to get through this tragic time.”

Éire Óg G.A.C. in Craigavon said: “Everyone at Éire Óg is deeply saddened at the tragic passing of Ciara McElvanna, sister of our former senior ladies player and friend Caitriona Kelly. We send our condolences to the McElvanna and Haddock families at this truly heart breaking time and we will be praying for you all over the coming days and weeks.”

St Josephs Camogie Club Madden said: “Our community has been dealt another devastating blow today with the untimely and tragic passing of Ciara McElvanna. Ciara was a valued member of our committee as well as being mummy to underage players Niamh, Claire and Aoife and also Dara her son.

"The girl with the kindest heart who was always willing to help out in any way she could. She and her husband Kevin were avid supporters and volunteers for both St Joseph’s camogie club and Ropairì na Madáin.

"To Kevin, her precious children Niamh, Claire, Dara and Aoife, her parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cailin, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna and the wider McElvanna and Haddock families, we at St. Joseph’s offer our heartfelt sympathies and prayers.

"Also keeping in our thoughts and prayers Ciera Grimley wife of Patrick as she remains in hospital. “You’ll never know how strong a community is until being strong is the only choice,”

Sadness and heartbreak at the death of the mother of four has been shared across social media. One person said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of all Ciara’s family friends and work colleagues.

Another said: “This is just heart breaking. Such a truly lovely girl and great nurse. My thoughts are with her husband, children family, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace Ciara.”

A third said: “Sending my prayers to Ciara's family and friends thinking of Kevin and his family during this difficult time.”

Another person said: “Such a lovely girl. just so terribly sad. Thinking of her husband Kevin and her wee children at this very sad time. Just tragic.”

One person said: “Ciara was a highly thought of nurse. Just unbelievable that she has gone. My thoughts and prayers for her family at this heart breaking time.”

A death notice said: “The death has occurred of Ciara McElvanna (née Haddock) McElvanna ( Kilcreevy. Madden. Co Armagh ) November 8th 2023 peacefully in R.V.H Belfast.

"Ciara, RIP is the beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife. St Joseph pray for her.”

“Her death is deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cáilín, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna.