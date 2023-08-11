The funeral for eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough will take place in Larne this weekend.

The Linn Primary School pupil passed away on August 9 following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus.

A post on the Funeral Times website described Scarlett as the “dearly loved daughter to Carol Anne and Wilson, beautiful sister to Garrett. Devoted granddaughter to Martin and Linda, Harry and Barbara. Step-daughter to Martin and Karla, step-sister to Alby and Rhys.“Cherished niece to Martin and Lisa, Ryan and Mel, Lindsey and Matthew, Harry and Gillian. Also, cousin to Theo and Nicole.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A funeral service will take place on Sunday (August 13) at 2pm in her home, 1 Bardic Drive, Larne and afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away following a collision in the High Street area of Carrick on August 9. (Family issued photo, contributed by PSNI).

The Funeral Times post added: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired (cheques payable) to Air Ambulance NI c/o E.W. Ramsey and Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne BT40 1SY

“Will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family.”

Tributes have continued to pour in following Scarlett’s tragic passing.

Floral tributes continue to be laid in Carrick following the death of Scarlett Rossborough. Photo Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on soaicl media, a spokesperson for Linn PS stated: “Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school. As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle.”