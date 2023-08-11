Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Funeral details for Scarlett Rossborough released

The funeral for eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough will take place in Larne this weekend.
By Russell Keers
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

The Linn Primary School pupil passed away on August 9 following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus.

A post on the Funeral Times website described Scarlett as the “dearly loved daughter to Carol Anne and Wilson, beautiful sister to Garrett. Devoted granddaughter to Martin and Linda, Harry and Barbara. Step-daughter to Martin and Karla, step-sister to Alby and Rhys.“Cherished niece to Martin and Lisa, Ryan and Mel, Lindsey and Matthew, Harry and Gillian. Also, cousin to Theo and Nicole.”

A funeral service will take place on Sunday (August 13) at 2pm in her home, 1 Bardic Drive, Larne and afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away following a collision in the High Street area of Carrick on August 9. (Family issued photo, contributed by PSNI).Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away following a collision in the High Street area of Carrick on August 9. (Family issued photo, contributed by PSNI).
Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away following a collision in the High Street area of Carrick on August 9. (Family issued photo, contributed by PSNI).

The Funeral Times post added: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired (cheques payable) to Air Ambulance NI c/o E.W. Ramsey and Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne BT40 1SY

“Will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family.”

Read More
Carrickfergus tragedy: dedicated PSNI officers appointed to support Scarlett Ros...

Tributes have continued to pour in following Scarlett’s tragic passing.

Floral tributes continue to be laid in Carrick following the death of Scarlett Rossborough. Photo Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.Floral tributes continue to be laid in Carrick following the death of Scarlett Rossborough. Photo Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.
Floral tributes continue to be laid in Carrick following the death of Scarlett Rossborough. Photo Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.

Posting on soaicl media, a spokesperson for Linn PS stated: “Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school. As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle.”

Floral tributes are being left at the scene of the incident and at Castle Green in Carrickfergus.

Related topics:LarneCarrickfergus