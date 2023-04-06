Register
Funeral for esteemed Portadown journalist Brian Courtney to take place on Saturday

A funeral for esteemed Portadown journalist Brian Courtney is to take place on Saturday, his family has revealed.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Mr Courtney, who died aged 85 peacefully in hospital on April 5 after a short illness, was a highly regarded journalist with the Portadown Times for many years.

Funeral Service to be held for Mr Brian Courtney in Portadown, Co Armagh on Saturday.
Funeral Service to be held for Mr Brian Courtney in Portadown, Co Armagh on Saturday.

Tributes from across the political spectrum as well as from sporting clubs such as his own beloved Portadown FC have flooded social media and invariably he has been described as ‘an absolute gentleman’.

Mr Courtney is mourned by his wife Sylvia, son Colin and daughter-in-law Catherine, brother Pat and brother-in-law Robert.

A Funeral Service will be held in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by interment in Seagoe Cemetery.

Friends are welcome at “The Old Meeting House” on Friday between 5 and 7 p.m.

The family has asked for no flowers please, donations if desired payable to Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors “The Old Meeting House” 24a Portmore Street, Portadown BT62 3NG for Craigavon Cardiac Care and Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church.

Portadown