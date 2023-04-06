A funeral for esteemed Portadown journalist Brian Courtney is to take place on Saturday, his family has revealed.

Mr Courtney, who died aged 85 peacefully in hospital on April 5 after a short illness, was a highly regarded journalist with the Portadown Times for many years.

Tributes from across the political spectrum as well as from sporting clubs such as his own beloved Portadown FC have flooded social media and invariably he has been described as ‘an absolute gentleman’.

Mr Courtney is mourned by his wife Sylvia, son Colin and daughter-in-law Catherine, brother Pat and brother-in-law Robert.

A Funeral Service will be held in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by interment in Seagoe Cemetery.

Friends are welcome at “The Old Meeting House” on Friday between 5 and 7 p.m.