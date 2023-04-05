Tributes to highly respected journalist Brian Courtney who worked for decades at the Portadown Times

Tributes have been paid to highly respected Portadown journalist Brian Courtney who for decades worked as a reporter in the Portadown Times.

The late Brian Courtney, former journalist with the Portadown Times, has died.

Mr Courtney died peacefully at Craigavon Hospital this morning. His heartbroken son Colin Courtney revealed the news on social media.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The late Brian Courtney, former journalist with the Portadown Times, has died.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin said: “Many thanks again all for your kind words of support, friendship, thoughts and prayers. Regrettably my Dad passed away peacefully just before 9am this morning. My heart is truly broken. What makes it worse was after being at the hospital for 16 hours, I wasn't there at the end, but I take comfort in thinking that maybe that's what he wanted, he just didn't want me to see him like that.

"Portadown Football Club to the end, the last conversation I had with him was about Portadown's chances of beating Ballymena on Good Friday. Maybe the Wee Ports can use that as inspiration. Go out and win it for Brian Courtney.

"My father, my hero, my best friend and one of my fiercest supporters, I will always miss you. Rest easy Dad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian began his journalistic career in the Portadown News in 1953 and, later in 1957, he joined the Portadown Times then owned by the Morton Group. He worked for the Portadown Times until 1967 when he returned to the Portadown News. Six years later the Portadown News was sold to the Morton Group and he once again became a reporter for the Portadown Times. He remained a journalist with the Times until his retirement.

Brian wrote about many things over the years, from court reporting, council, politics and history. He was involved in compiling the much loved ‘Back in the Day’ column.

Brian had an encyclopaedic mind and was regarded by many as Mr Portadown and there was no one who know the town as well. There was very little he didn’t know about its history, life and people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His support of Portadown Football Club was legendary and he rarely missed a game. He was also involved in the Football Programme for many years.

Always courteous and dressed in a dapper jacket, shirt and tie, Brian was a gentleman, an old school gentleman.