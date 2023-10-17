Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Funeral for talented South Derry musician Chris Bradley to take place on Thursday

The funeral of South Derry musician Chris Bradey who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision at the weekend in Co Louth, will take place on Thursday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the talented musician who was a drummer in Country music legend Declan Nerney's band.

According to a notice on K. Murray & Son funeral directors, Draperstown, Facebook page his funeral will leave his home at Moorside Villas, Desertmartin, at 10.25am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, in nearby Keenaught.

It reads: 'Deeply Regretted by his Wife, Daughter, Son, Parents, Brothers, Sisters, Parents in Law, Sisters in Law Louise Breige & Shanon, Brothers in law Joseph & Paul, Nephews , Nieces and Extended Family & Friends.'

Most Popular
Musician Chris Bradley whose funeral will take place on Thursday. Credit: K.Murray Memorials & Funeral Directors DraperstownMusician Chris Bradley whose funeral will take place on Thursday. Credit: K.Murray Memorials & Funeral Directors Draperstown
Musician Chris Bradley whose funeral will take place on Thursday. Credit: K.Murray Memorials & Funeral Directors Draperstown
Read More
Country music legend Declan Nerney pays tribute to ‘magnificent drummer and frie...

Mr Bradley, who was in his 30s, was a passenger in a car that crashed on the M1 motorway in Co Louth at around 2am on Saturday.

Two other men in the car were taken to hospital following the collision involving a tractor. It is understood they were returning from a gig.

In tribute on social media, Declan Nerney said: "Chris was a magnificent drummer and above all that, an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans.

"While we are all so devastated by this sad news we must keep his heartbroken wife Gabrielle, two children - Darcey and Brogan, Parents, siblings and extended family members in our thoughts and prayers."

Related topics:ParentsSisters