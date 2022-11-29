The funeral has been held for Mr Alexander (Alec) Beck who passed away peacefully in Iveagh House Private Nursing Home on Tuesday November 22, 2022.

Alec, as he was affectionately known by many people, was in his 98th year, and was the dearly loved husband of the late Annie (Nan) who predeceased him in 1998.

Alec was a larger than life character who loved fishing and could be spotted on many loughs and rivers throughout the district and indeed much further afield.

Alec’s other passion was watching football and was fanatical about Manchester United and enjoyed the occasional trip to Old Trafford to see his favourite team.

Alec attended school in Church Street Banbridge and whilst at school he got a job doing milk deliveries. After leaving school he maintained delivering the milk and then was employed by Harvey’s collecting eggs and barrels of blackberries of which he coopered many.

Alec was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Parish Church and was regularly seen at Sunday worship.

Alec and Nan were blessed with four children, two daughters Sandra and Anne and two sons Ian and Gavin. Alec and the family suffered a great loss in 2014 when Sandra sadly passed away, however, being such an outgoing man got on with life as best he could.

Up until the age of 95 Alec was able to reside on his own in the family home in Huntly Bungalows, failing health forced him, reluctantly, into care at Iveagh House Private Nursing Home.

Alec is survived by his daughter Anne, Sons Ian and Gavin, Sons-in-law Kevin and Robbie, Daughters-in-law Linda and Rhonda, several Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren to these and all other relative’s sincere sympathy has been extended.

Alec s funeral which was very largely attended took place from Holy Trinity Parish Church at which the congregation heard his minister Ven Roderic West pay a fitting tribute to Alec’s life. The committal took place in Banbridge New Cemetery.

Family flowers were placed on the grave.

Donations in lieu of flowers are being sent to William Bell & Co Funeral Directors 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR for The Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

