Funeral to be held for teenage girl who tragically died after being rescued from Moyola River

The funeral of a teenage girl who tragically died in hospital after being rescued from the River Moyola on Sunday, will take place on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen year old Imogen Cleary-Vong was pulled from the river by crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service around 5.18am on Sunday after being reported missing.

She was taken to hospital where she sadly passed away.

A death notice on McCusker Bro Funeral Director website reads: “Imogen R.I.P., beloved daughter of Michael and Pauline, loving sister of Dylan and Cody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Cleary-Vong. Credit: McCusker Bros Funeral Director

Funeral from her home 9 Riverside South on Friday 7th February for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Castledawson, cremation to follow at a later date.

Deeply regretted by her father, mother, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle and friends.”

She was a popular pupil at St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt.

The principal Paul McClean said the entire school community is “deeply saddened” to learn of her sudden and unexpected death.