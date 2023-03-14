The funeral of Lurgan politician Tom French, a founder member of the Peace Train, a former President of the Workers’ Party and of Craigavon Borough Council, is to take place today.

Lurgan native Tom French, a former President of the Workers' Party in Ireland and a former councillor on Craigavon Borough Council has died.

Mr French, who died on Sunday surrounded by his loving family, was a highly respected teacher in Lurgan and Craigavon as well as a politician and campaigner.

He was a strong trade unionist and a founder member of the Peace Train following many attempts to bomb and disrupt the railway line between Belfast and Dublin.

His funeral will take place today at St Peter’s Church in Lurgan at 2pm.

Mr French, who was born in Lurgan in 1934, was also a publican for many years running a bar in Craigavon.

In his early years he was a prominent member of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.

He joined Sinn Féin as a youth and remained with the party until there was a split in 1970 and he became a member of the Workers' Party.

Mr French was a member of the party’s first Publicity Committee. He worked closely beside Malachy McGurran who was a major figure in the northern republican movement from the late 1950s and a Vice-President of Official Sinn Féin.

He was closely involved in Mr McGurran's various election campaigns and when Mr McGurran died in 1978, French won the local by-election to take a seat on Craigavon Borough Council. He remained a councillor, alternating between representing the Loughside and Craigavon Central areas, until 1993 when he lost his seat.

He also unsuccessfully contested Armagh in the 1982 Assembly election and subsequent 1983 by-election and contested one of its successor constituencies, Upper Bann at every election from its creation in 1983 until 2005.

He was a member of the Ard Comhairle of the Workers' Party for many years. In 1992, he was elected Chairman of the Workers' Party in the north and in 1996 was elected to the position of Party President, replacing Marian Donnelly. He retired from that position in 2000 and was replaced by Seán Garland. He stepped down from the Ard Comhairle some years later.

Mr French taught chemistry ,physics and biology at Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon. He was a keen writer and poet and was a member of Lough Neagh Writers Group. In his latter years he suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.

Tom was also a strong union advocate and was involved with the NAS/UWT for many years and was a member of the Craigavon Trades Council which is an umbrella group for unions in the local area.

Mr French died on Sunday March 12, 2023 peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. He was the beloved husband of Frances, loving father of Fionnuala, Feargal, Dwyer, Eimear and Conor, loving grandad and great grandad.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 1.30pm from his late home 1 Woodville Gate, Lough Road, Lurgan to St Peter’s Church for 2.00pm Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.