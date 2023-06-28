Furious Armagh fans have called on Translink to put on more trains to Dublin on Saturday as a special train sold out in minutes yesterday.

Thousands of Armagh fans are expected to throng into Dublin for the Croke Park quarter final against Monaghan on Saturday.

Hugely supported, the Armagh team have dedicated supporters who are extremely keen to watch the match in the hopes that the men in Orange will be closer to scooping the Sam Maguire Cup for a second time.

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 6.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

The match is not being shown on terrestrial tv but will be streamed live on the GAAGO app.

One woman said: “Once again disappointment from Translink. Waited all day on the phone watching for tickets for the Armagh match go on sale only for them to be sold out before you even get a click onto it. Can anyone enlighten me how it’s possible?”

Other said they had also watching to see when Translink were going to put the tickets on sale and were disappointed at not being able to buy one.

Deputy Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sorchá McGeown called on Translink to put extra trains to ensure Armagh fans can travel to their Quarter Final clash.

Cllr McGeown said: "There is great excitement in the county but fans were disappointed when it was learnt all trains to Dublin were fully booked within minutes of the fixture being announced.