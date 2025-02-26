A Larne social enterprise’s storm recovery operation has received a funding boost from a leading hospitality group.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galgorm Collection has donated £7,000 for Access Employment Limited (AEL), which provides training, employment, and social opportunities for people aged 16 to 60 with learning difficulties, health conditions, and social disadvantages.

The money will directly support AEL in repairing the damage caused by Storm Éowyn to the poly-tunnels in Naggy Burn Garden Centre, a vital resource for it horticulture training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These poly-tunnels allow service users to develop skills in gardening and help them to supply fresh ingredients to AEL’s Lunchbox Café at Larne Community Hub.

Pictured (left to right) are: Hannah Anthony, head of guest experience at Galgorm Collection; Aaron Doherty, AEL garden centre manager; Rhys McAuley, AEL Trainee; Kyle Steele, AEL Trainee; and Laura Steele, AEL CEO. Photo: submitted

Aaron Doherty, AEL garden centre manager, said: “We can’t thank Galgorm Collection enough for their kind donation to help us recover from the damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

"Amongst breakages and damages, we unfortunately had to witness the polythene cover on one of our main growing tunnels being torn from its frame. We also sustained significant damage to a second tunnel too.

Protected Cover

“Our poly-tunnels not only offer protected cover to allow our plants to grow but for our trainees to work in, immerse themselves in gardening and help grow the fresh fruit and vegetables which supply our Lunchbox Café, restaurants in the Larne area, and local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its continued commitment to supporting local communities, Galgorm Collection has donated £7,000 worth of funding to Access Employment Limited (AEL). Aaron Doherty, AEL garden centre manager, is presented with a cheque by Hannah Anthony, head of guest experience at Galgorm Collection. Photo: submitted

“This damage is a major setback for our trainees as they’ve been steadily potting and preparing new stock for Spring. However, we won’t let this dampen our spirits.

“Seventy-six per cent of our income comes from commercial activity generated from our social enterprises, such as our Lunchbox Café, and 100% of our profits generated are reinvested back into the organisation.

"Galgorm Collection’s donation ensures that our resources remain focused on training and supporting our trainees and the community rather than repair costs.”

AEL operates several social enterprises including Create Gifts, which gives trainees the chance to create branded merchandise and unique, personalised gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Anthony, head of guest experience at Galgorm Collection said: “At Galgorm Collection, we pride ourselves on supporting the local community through our partnerships and charity sponsors.

"As a local Larne resident, I am delighted to be supporting AEL as they rebuild following Storm Éowyn, ensuring they can continue their incredible work empowering individuals through employment and education.”