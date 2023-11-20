Northern Ireland’s luxury Galgorm Resort has added a enviable new string of global awards to its collection, proudly keeping its place firmly in the ‘best in the world’ ratings.

Galgorm Resort in Ballymena has been recognised by two global platforms, winning an unprecedented six awards at the prestigious 2023 World Luxury Awards hosted in Athens, and securing the Best Destination Spa 2024 title at the recent Conde Nast Johansens Awards in London.

Galgorm’s internationally renowned retreat, has been widely commended for its sustained commitment to excellence and its outstanding achievement within the wider international luxury spa and wellness industry, adding a string of new awards to its growing collection.

Set within 450 acres of gardens and woodlands, Galgorm has carved out a reputation as one of the world’s premier, luxury destinations. Following investments worth more than £60 million since 2010, Galgorm is also investing a further £30 million to further expand and enhance its resort and spa facilities by 2027, embedding its position as a world-class international tourism destination of choice for travellers from across the globe.

Celebrating Galgorm Resort's latest success are, from left;:Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations; Emma Garrett, Thermal Spa Manager and Kenneth During, Thermal Spa Manager at Galgorm. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations for Galgorm said: “We are thrilled to have enjoyed such incredible success on a global stage as part of the World Luxury Awards and the Conde Nast Johansens Awards in recognition of our significant investment, our focus on delivering an unrivalled customer experience, not least all the hard work and dedication of our talented team at Galgorm.

"To receive recognition on this scale against such strong international competition not only reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in every area but also to enriching the tourism industry of Northern Ireland.”

Named Global Award Winner for Best Luxury Spa Resort, the resort’s famous Thermal Spa Village also took home the top awards for Best Luxury Resort and Best Luxury Spa Resort in Northern Europe; Best Luxury Riverside Resort across the continent; Best Luxury Resort Spa and Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa in the UK; and the Best Destination Spa 2024 at the Conde Nast Johansens Awards.

